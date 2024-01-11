FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of his pregnant estranged wife, the Nassau County district attorney said.

Michael Owen, 30, of St. James, was convicted of second-degree murder in the strangling death of Kelly Owen, 27, in Farmingdale on Jan. 15, 2020, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

Kelly Owen was strangled with a rope-like object at her apartment on First Avenue, authorities said. Her parents discovered her body after they were told that she hadn’t shown up to her aftercare job at a local elementary school, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Owen’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video in his estranged wife’s neighborhood the morning of the day she died, authorities said. He had turned off his phone before arriving to Farmingdale, making his cellphone location undetectable, authorities said. His DNA was also found around Kelly Owen’s neck, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

“Michael Owen drove to his estranged wife’s house on Jan. 15, 2020, with the intention of killing her,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Kelly was a young mother and pregnant with Owen’s child at the time of her brutal murder. She worked with children and had dreams of becoming a nurse. Michael Owen stole those dreams, and now he will pay for his crimes in prison.”

Kelly Owen and Michael Owen also shared custody of their 6-year-old child, authorities said.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.