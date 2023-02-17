The logo of the mobile app Snapchat is displayed on a tablet on Jan. 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate photos and messages to minors through Snapchat, police said.

Tamel Dixon, a 33-year-old Roosevelt resident, sent the indecent photos and messages while part of a group chat with minors on the social media app Snapchat on Monday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Dixon was arrested Thursday and charged with disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Dixon will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday.