MASTIC, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run crash injured a man in Long Island overnight Sunday, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., 28-year-old Jacob Rodriguez was walking along Mastic Road just north of Cumberland Street when he was hit by a car, according to authorities. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mastic resident was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Investigation by the police is ongoing. They have yet to identify and locate the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.