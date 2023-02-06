Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this.

—

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities.

Roland Degroff, 58, was running across North Ocean Avenue near Granny Road in Farmingville around 7:40 p.m. when the driver of a northbound 2022 Mercedes-Benz swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid him, police said.

Degroff was struck by the Mercedes, then hit a second time by a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, officials said.

First responders rushed Degroff, of Port Jefferson Station, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. No additional injuries were reported.

Both vehicles involved in the fatal collision were impounded for safety checks, but no criminal charges were immediately announced against either driver.

Suffolk County Police Department detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.