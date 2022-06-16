PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children enrolled at his wife’s unlicensed day care in Patchogue.

Angel Tacuri, 53, admitted to sexually abusing eight children between the ages of 3 to 10 years old from 2010 to 2015, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

In May, Tacuri pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual conduct against a child, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Tacuri was initially indicted in June 2021 and charged with sexually abusing six kids. However, two more victims have come forward since then, authorities said.

After Tacuri serves his prison sentence, he will face 20 years of post-release supervision.

“This extensive sentence guarantees the defendant will no longer be able to harm any more children and ensures he will be monitored for years after he is released from prison,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.