A Long Island man was found in the waters in Jones Beach on Sunday, police said. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island man was found floating in the water at the west end of Jones Beach Sunday morning, police said.

Marino Prodan, 58, was unconscious and not breathing when authorities pulled him out of the water at around 6:17 a.m., police said. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities found the victim’s 25-foot boat less than a mile from the body, police said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.