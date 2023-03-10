BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man was fatally shot in the driveway of his Bay Shore home Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Jose Manuel Sosa was struck by gunfire outside his home on Walbridge Avenue near East Third Avenue around 4:50 p.m., authorities said.

The victim, whose age was not released by police, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Investigators did not immediately reveal further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Suffolk County Police Department detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.