HUNTINGTON STATION, New York (PIX11) — A Huntington Station man was fatally shot after answering a knock at his door early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Byron Martinez, 23, answered the door of his residence on 5th Avenue near West 9th Street around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release.

But once Martinez opened up, he was shot on the home’s threshold, officials said.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect or motive in the slaying as of Tuesday afternoon.

SCPD detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.