BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died of his injuries resulting from a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Long Island, according to New York State Police.

Around 2:27 p.m., police received a call for a crash westbound on the Southern State Parkway west of Exit 37, officials said. Michael Simeone, 58, was driving a motorcycle when he left the roadway and struck a light pole on the right shoulder.

His motorcycle continued westbound, crossed all three lanes of traffic and struck the center median guide rail, where he was ejected from the motorcycle, according to authorities. The Massapequa resident was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation and the State Police is asking for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with any information to call (631) 756-3300.