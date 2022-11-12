ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said.

The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police.

Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, was driving eastbound in the right lane on the Southern State Parkway when his car went off the roadway onto the right shoulder, police said.

Santos’ car spun around and then hit a tree on the driver’s side, according to New York State Police. Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash is asked to call New York State Police at 631-756-3300.