LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man caused two wrong-way collisions in three minutes in Long Island Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 8:42 p.m., 49-year-old John Madden was driving his car the wrong way on Route 25A in Shoreham when he hit an eastbound car, police said. Madden fled the scene and continued going the wrong way until hitting another car on Route 25A near North County Road at 8:45 p.m.

Police reported that one of the drivers hit by the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Madden, a resident of Rocky Point, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, authorities said. He was held overnight Tuesday at the Seventh Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.