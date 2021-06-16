LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a Long Island man who allegedly drove with nearly 100 license suspensions.

Suffolk County police initiated a traffic stop on Broadway at Sunrise Highway after a vehicle failed to signal a turn Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., police said.

When officers pulled over the 2004 Mitsubishi Galant, cops determined the driver had 99 suspensions on his driver’s license.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Gilbert Cantres, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, cops said.