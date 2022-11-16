LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in the kitchen of her Long Island home, police said Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on 23rd Street in Deer Park at around 7 a.m. and found the son, Gabriel Cabral, 33, standing outside the house covered in blood, officials said. Once inside, investigators said they discovered the deceased 54-year-old woman covered in blood on the kitchen floor.

The victim suffered several stab wounds and a kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found under her body, police said. The kitchen appeared to be “ransacked,” officials said.

The son, who lives in Brooklyn, went to his mother’s house for a visit Tuesday night, police said. The victim lived alone on the ground floor of the two-story home, officials said.

Cabral was taken into custody but charges were pending, as of Wednesday afternoon.