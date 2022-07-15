MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Mineola man allegedly laid tire spikes near Nassau County Police facilities five times since May, damaging multiple vehicles, authorities said Friday in announcing the suspect’s arrest.

Manuel Reis, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Mineola home on charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and obstructing governmental administration, officials said.

Between May 11 and July 11, Reis allegedly laid tire spikes across the roadway near multiple police facilities, according to authorities. The spikes damaged multiple department vehicles, as well as a woman’s personal car, officials said.

A suspected motive for the alleged sabotage was not disclosed.