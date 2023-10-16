PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of suffocating his girlfriend to death in a Long Island hotel earlier this year, police said Monday.

Willie Hart, 59, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in the death of Candice Woodruff, 37, on May 29, authorities said.

Investigators responded to a 911 call for a woman not breathing at the Shore Motor Inn at 576 Eastbound Sunrise Service Rd. in Patchogue at around 2:25 a.m., police said. Woodruff was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The medical examiner determined Woodruff died of asphyxia, police said.

Hart, of Yaphank, surrendered to authorities. His arraignment was pending Monday.

Domestic and family health violence are common problems estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year. For domestic violence resources, click here.

