LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy over the course of five months, police said Thursday.

Motia Abdallah, 43, aka “Timone,” worked at the East Meadow Tobacco Shop on East Meadow Avenue and used his position to befriend minors, authorities said. In January 2023, Abdallah met the teen and allegedly abused him until May, police said.

Abdallah, a New Hyde Park resident, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. His arraignment was pending Thursday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573- 4022 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.