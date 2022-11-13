BELLMORE, NY (PIX11) — A 61-year-old Long Island man allegedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during an argument over loud music, police said Sunday.

Frank Liguori allegedly confronted his 31-year-old roommate in their Bellmore apartment on Saturday night, officials said. The argument escalated and Liguori allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his roommate.

The victim went to a Merrick Road 7-Eleven to get help, police said. Officers were notified and arrested Liguori on charges of assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify how serious his injuries were.