LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The human remains found off a Long Island highway last week belonged to a West Baylon man who had disappeared on Easter weekend, authorities said Sunday.

The body of Isaiah Henriquez, 20, was discovered in a wooded area near the Southern State Parkway on Thursday morning, according to police. A driver traveling along the highway noticed something off exit 40S on the Southern State and reported it to 911, police said.

Authorities previously said Henriquez was last seen leaving a house party on Brentwood Road at around 7:30 p.m. on April 8. The family said he was spotted on surveillance video getting out of a Lyft near the Poospatuk Reservation in Mastic later that night.

Henriquez’s mom, Diana, last spoke to her son a few hours before his disappearance.

“‘Alright ma, I’ll see ya later,’” Diana recalled her son said to her before leaving to go to the house party.

The family has been frantically searching for Henriquez for the last three months but was not able to search the reservation. Authorities were allowed to search the Native American property, the family previously told PIX11 News.

The family could not immediately be reached Sunday.