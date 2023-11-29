ISLANDIA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A lucky Suffolk County local won $2.29 million at Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel on Tuesday, casino officials said.

The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, hit the $2,294,411.78 jackpot on their fourth spin on the Wheel of Fortune machine.

“The anticipation and excitement of a multi-million-dollar winner at Jake’s 58 had been building since the Wheel of Fortune reached the $2 million mark earlier this year,” said Phil Boyle the president and CEO of Suffolk OTB.

“It was just a matter of time and good luck, and we could not be happier for our player,” said Boyle.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.