LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Lifeguarding looks like a dream job, and it is for a select few. But the men and women chosen to serve at Long Island’s state beaches undergo a highly selective process — and it doesn’t matter if they have been working years or decades.

Every New York lifeguard is required to retake the test, even if they have 60 years of experience. If you fail the test, you are out of a job.

New York state hires about 500 lifeguards on Long Island alone.

PIX11 News’ Keith Lopez got a look behind the scenes to see what it takes to become one of the boys and girls of summer.