Long Island kids treated with chance to shop with cops, superheroes

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Deserving kids on Long Island got a special holiday treat Thursday — a holiday shopping spree accompanied by both real-life and fictional heroes.

The Nassau County Police Department Foundation paired up area children with cops for their annual “Shop with a Cop” program. Fifty kids got $150 each and got to walk alongside community heroes. The event is hosted to foster a strong relationship between officers and their community.

“The feeling you get when you see how excited these kids get … you’ll never want to stop doing it,” Sgt. Tom Ianucci said.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has the full story in the video above.