Long Island kids treated with chance to shop with cops, superheroes

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Deserving kids on Long Island got a special holiday treat Thursday — a holiday shopping spree accompanied by both real-life and fictional heroes.

The Nassau County Police Department Foundation paired up area children with cops for their annual “Shop with a Cop” program. Fifty kids got $150 each and got to walk alongside community heroes. The event is hosted to foster a strong relationship between officers and their community.

“The feeling you get when you see how excited these kids get … you’ll never want to stop doing it,” Sgt. Tom Ianucci said.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island kids "Shop with a Cop"

North Shore Animal League America holds December adoption specials

Festive Long Island home raises money for a good cause

Rep. Tom Suozzi talks run for NY governor, gun violence, Rikers and more

Firefighters warn of Christmas tree fire risk

Rep. Suozzi announces run for governor

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter