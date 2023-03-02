EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — An inmate at the Nassau County Correctional Facility on Long Island died after he was found unresponsive inside his cell, officials said late Wednesday, announcing an investigation.

A correction officer found the 45-year-old man unresponsive in his cell at the East Meadow facility around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, county police said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Thursday morning, officials had not publicly identified the man or specified why he was behind bars.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, authorities said.