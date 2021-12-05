Long Island hotel worker dies after fall from window: police

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A hotel worker on Long Island died after a fall from an upper-floor window Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police were called to the Hyatt Regency Long Island on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge around 7:30 p.m.

The worker, identified as David Lerner, 41, of Holbrook, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation into the deadly fall.

It was not immediately clear what floor Lerner fell from.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

