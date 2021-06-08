EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Authorities arrested a staff member accused of inappropriately touching a patient at a Long Island hospital.

Taylor Melecio, 25, was taken into custody and faced charges of forcible touching, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday around 9 a.m. at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, authorities said.

The victim, 29, was being treated at the hospital when Melecio inappropriately touched her while she was being transported back to her room, according to police.

The victim then called police and reported the incident.

Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of the above defendant, to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.