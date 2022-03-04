BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — As Russian aggressors invade Ukraine, the death toll continues to rise — and so does the number of Ukrainians being wounded.

“The hardest part is I haven’t seen family [in] a while and I can’t be with them. My heart breaks for the people of Ukraine, the suffering and innocent people being killed,” Dariya Karelina of Northwell Health said.

Karelina’s friends and family are staying in bomb shelters. She is one of dozens of Ukrainian-Americans at Northwell Health trying to help with the humanitarian crisis and hold back tears while doing it.

Vital medical supplies weighing 18,000 pounds were packaged at Northwell Health’s distribution center in Bethpage on Friday.

Michael Dowling is the head of the hospital system. His family is also from Ukraine.

Soldiers and civilians continue to fight for their country’s freedom.

“We believe we have much to defend,” Ukrainian Armed Forces Col. Volodymyr Shcherban said.

And as it all unfolds, Ukrainian medics are fighting a battle of their own — to save as many lives as they can with what they have.

Organizers are hoping Ukrainians get the supplies on Monday.