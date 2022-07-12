ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night in Island Park, according to authorities.

Details of the case, released early Tuesday by investigators searching for the driver, are scant but troubling.

The victim, a 30-year-old man whose identity has not been publicly released, was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long Beach Road near Marina Place around 9:05 p.m., police said.

The driver of that vehicle, for which police did not provide a description, took off, even as the victim sustained severe trauma, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to a local hospital, but he could not be saved.

With no arrests and limited information, investigators have appealed to the public for help.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.