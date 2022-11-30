ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Barber shops are staples in any community. It’s a safe space to let your hair down, be heard and have fun. One Long Island high school is teaming up with a vocational training facility to give students a chance to become licensed barbers.

Fifteen are enrolled in the first Barbering Apprenticeship Program at Roosevelt High School.

Dr. Dionne Wynn is director of special education and programs. She came up with the idea for the program two years ago and is proud to see her vision come to life.

With a mandate to develop career and technical programs for the high school, education officials decided to make the program available to everyone. So, the district partnered with the Barber and Beauty Institute of New York. Students are provided supplies, resources and hands-on experience in barbering for free.

Not only are these students learning skills of the trade, they’re learning important life lessons and building community. They meet after school, and it takes a year to complete. From there, they can move on to a different school and work toward becoming a master barber after six months.