Long Island health experts host festival to highlight diabetes, COVID-19

It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month. Millions of people living in the U.S. have diabetes, and many of them don’t even know it. But the good news is that the disease can be managed and prevented.



Health experts at Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing hosted the Long Island Health Festival to educate patients about diabetes.

There are two kinds of diabetes. Type 1 is an autoimmune reaction where antibodies destroy the insulin producing cells which can be triggered by dairy, viruses, and other things.

Type 2, which is the most common, is caused by insulin resistance where the muscle cells or the liver cells are not taking in sugar from the blood. According to the CDC, 34.2 million people in the United States have diabetes; 7.3 million of them are undiagnosed.

The key to managing and preventing the disease by watching what you eat.

In addition to diabetes, the festival highlights the importance of cardiopulmonary rehab for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and other pulmonary issues, using instruments like drumsticks and harmonicas to assist in recovery.



But whether you suffer from diabetes or a cardiopulmonary disease, health experts say all it takes is a healthy diet and exercise regimen to put you on the path to a healthier and longer life.