Long Island hate crimes spree: Man terrorized LGBTQ, Jewish people, officials say

MANORVILLE, N.Y. — A New York man who authorities said went on a hate crimes spree targeting people based on their religion and sexual orientation has been indicted on 36 criminal charges.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced the indictments against 36-year-old Christopher Keller, of Manorville on Long Island.

Keller terrorized numerous people in 2020 by shooting at homes and businesses and sending harassing messages that were antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ, Sini said.

Keller was arraigned on the indictment Friday and posted $300,000 bail.

Keller’s lawyer said in court that the charges are only allegations and accused Sini of sensationalism, Newsday reported.

