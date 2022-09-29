PORT WASHINGTON, New York (PIX11) — A Long Island animal rescue group is asking New Yorkers to lend a helping hand to furry friends in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

North Shore Animal League America is soliciting donations of essential supplies for a shipment to the Sunshine State, where Ian made landfall Wednesday with catastrophic wind, rain, and storm surge.

Donations can be brought to 17 Lewyt Street in Port Washington on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, before a mobile unit will depart early Sunday bound for the Humane Society of Pinellas County in Clearwater, Florida, according to a news release from the group.

The humane society will then distribute the supplies to smaller shelters as well as members of the public in areas hit hardest by Ian, the group said. North Shore Animal League America is also working with BarkBox, a dog-centric subscription service, to include food and pet treats in the shipment.

Items being sought by the group include:

Bottled water

Paper towels

Kitty litter

New litter boxes

New and unopened cat food

Sponges

New cat and dog beds

Bleach and antibacterial wipes

Garbage bags

Dog and cat treats

New or very gently used towels and blankets

After the supplies are delivered, some animals rescued prior to the hurricane will be loaded into the mobile unit for the trip back to Long Island, freeing up more space for Florida shelters and rescue groups to take on animals displaced by Ian.