LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The dogged pursuit by an online network of so-called “sedition hunters” has led to the arrest of a prominent Long Island businessman for his involvement with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Peter G. Moloney, 58, was identified by the group two years ago. But he wasn’t arrested by the FBI at his home in Bayport until early Wednesday morning.

Moloney was charged with eight criminal counts as he stood before a judge in federal court in Central Islip. They include felony charges of civil disorder and assault of police officers. The FBI complaint contained photos that show Moloney wearing a helmet and protective eyewear, leading authorities to assert he went to the Capitol prepared for violence.

One image showed Moloney with a can of insecticide, black flag, wasp, hornet and yellow jacket killer, which he pulled from a back pocket and allegedly sprayed in the direction of Capitol police officers on at least two occasions.

Moloney, whose family owns a chain of funeral homes on Long Island, is also accused of joining other rioters storming the Capitol grounds and is seen in other photos, the FBI claims, showing him attacking media members.

Moloney said nothing as he left court holding hands with a woman and his attorneys. Edward Heilig said the court appearance was not an arraignment scheduled for June 20 in Washington, when his client will enter a plea. He maintained everyone is presumed innocent until proven otherwise and vowed to pursue that defense.

Moloney’s brother Dan, President of Moloney Funeral Home, issued a statement.

“The alleged actions taken by an individual on his own time are in no way reflective of the core values of Moloney Funeral Home, which is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust of the entire community of every race, religion and nationality.” Dan Moloney

More than two years after the Capitol uprising, more than 1,000 people have been charged with several crimes, 580 have pleaded guilty, and 85 have been found guilty at trial.

Defendants have received sentences ranging from probation to 18 years in federal prison. The latter sentence was imposed on the founder of the radical Oath Keepers, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy.