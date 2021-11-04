Long Island food pantry helps struggling families fight food insecurity

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — About 42 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity this year — a slight improvement from 45 million people and 15 million children who dealt with food insecurity in 2020.

When it comes to putting an end to these problems across the nation, organizations like The North Shore Soup Kitchen (NOSH) said it’s important to start locally.

However, the nonprofit that started during the pandemic to help struggling families is now struggling to bounce back after a fire reduced their headquarters to rubble, which was also home to Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The 100-year-old building served those who fought for our country and the less fortunate.

Now the Emerge Nursing and Rehabilitation at Glen Cove is helping NOSH recover by hosting an outdoor food drive for their food delivery program.

Organizers said they have gone from serving 600 families a week to fewer than 250 and lost two months’ worth of food and other equipment.

Despite the setback, they remain optimistic and are looking forward to a brighter future.

If you would like to donate to help families in need, visit NOSH for more information.