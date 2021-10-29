Long Island first responders offer Halloween fun with Spooky Ambulance event

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a scary fun time over the Halloween weekend, first responders will be hosting a Spooky Ambulance tour on Long Island.

The Wantagh-Levittown Volunteer Ambulance Corps -will hold its sixth annual Spooky Ambulance event during the weekend. The EMS organization covers parts of North Wantagh and Levittown, and has served the area for the last 65 years.

In the spirit of Halloween, the ambulance will be outfitted with creepy skeletons, ghosts and other spooky decorations while first responders will swap their EMS uniforms for scarier attire.

Visitors will get to tour the mobile-hospital-turned-scary-mobile and meet some of the rescue squad.

Not only does it offer a frightful experience, but it also offers a safe one too.

All visitors over the age of two are required to always wear a mask.

Wantagh-Levittown Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ Spooky Ambulance is free, and is scheduled Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register online to reserve a time slot.

Walk-ups are welcome, but will be placed at the end of the line.