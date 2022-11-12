ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said.

The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police.

The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern State Parkway and exited onto the northbound Sagtikos State Parkway ramp at exit 41A, police said.

While on the ramp, the car went off the roadway onto the left shoulder and hit a guardrail on the passenger’s side, according to New York State Police.

The driver’s father, 51-year-old Freeport resident Silas Rosales, was critically injured in the crash and later died at a hospital, authorities said. The son was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash is asked to call New York State Police at 631-756-3300.