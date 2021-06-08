Long Island family restaurant making comeback from the pandemic

LONG ISLAND — A struggling Long Island restaurant had a great comeback thanks to a grant, the New York Islanders and social media.

Back in December, Frank Borrelli’s business got a $10,000 grant from the Barstool Fund,  started by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Islanders fans have flooded the restaurant as they support their team. They chant “Mr. Borrelli” in addition to “let’s go Islanders.”

Borrelli is relieved his restaurant has thrived in recent months with the support.”

