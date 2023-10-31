SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – There is a spooky Halloween show in Sayville on Long Island, and it is all for a good cause.

The Graham family works all year collecting all kinds of creepy-crawly and frightening things so that they have it set up on their front lawn on Halloween night.

The family will be putting on a frightening show that goes on until 10 p.m. The free show is located on Smith Street.

Visitors are asked to donate what they can to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation for kids affected by epileptic seizures. They are also accepting nonperishable food items.

