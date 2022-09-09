An aerial view of traffic following a crash on the Long Island Expressway on Sept. 9, 2022. (Credit: AIR11)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A car crash and resulting investigation caused significant traffic delays on the Long Island Expressway early Friday.

Details of the crash were still being gathered Friday morning, but westbound lanes were shut near Exit 36 for Searingtown Road, with traffic shifted to the service road.

The resulting delays backed up westbound traffic for at least five miles, PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed from AIR11.

