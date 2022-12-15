Suffolk County police are looking for a man who allegedly fatally struck a man on the Long Island Expressway on Dec. 5, 2022. (Suffolk County PD)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver stopped to check his vehicle’s damage after he allegedly struck and killed a 61-year-old man on the Long Island Expressway last week, police said.

Robert Twiford had parked his car on the offramp at exit 60 on the eastbound Long Island Expressway and got out of the car when he was struck on Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities said the hit-and-run driver allegedly fled the scene and stopped on Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma, a half mile from the crash. He then got out of his light-colored Ford Focus hatchback and inspected the damage with a flashlight, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Department released a photo from the incident Thursday and asked for the public’s help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or submit anonymous tips at www.P3Tips.com.