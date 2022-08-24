BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island driver was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle that had swerved into his lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, police said.

The fatal crash happened in front of 164 West Main Street in Babylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 23-year-old man driving a 2002 Chevrolet east on West Main Street swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a vehicle. Instead, the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet hit a 2003 Saturn heading west on West Main Street, police said.

The driver of the 2003 Saturn, 65-year-old Levittown resident Brian McHugh, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, police said.