LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man is accused of hitting and killing a teen skateboarder after running through a stop sign earlier this year, authorities said Thursday.

Mactyme Michel, 19, was charged with criminally negligent homicide for allegedly mowing down Gerrin Hagen, 18, on Jan. 12 in Westbury, prosecutors said.

Michel was driving a Honda Pilot when he allegedly swerved around the driver in front of him and blew past a stop sign near Cantiague and Sunnyside lanes. The defendant was still on the left side of the road when he allegedly fatally struck Hagen, officials said.

Hagen, a talented hockey and lacrosse player, died at the hospital the following day.

“Gerrin Hagen’s life was tragically cut short when this defendant allegedly ran through a stop sign and struck the young man, who was riding on a skateboard,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

Michel turned himself in on Monday and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday, authorities said. He faces up to four years in prison.