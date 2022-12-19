EAST GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — A woman in a Volkswagen allegedly intentionally struck a detective in East Garden City and kept driving with the officer on the hood on Sunday, police in Nassau said.

The detective was thrown from the vehicle and the suspect fled, police said. The woman, 36-year-old Amber Johnson, had allegedly been waiting to pick up two shoplifters. She was arrested a short time later on charges of reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the second degree (attempt), conspiracy in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and leaving the scene of an incident.

Police also arrested the two alleged shoplifters: 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli and 25-year-old Michele Brown. They’d allegedly made off with merchandise from a Macy’s on Old Country Road.

Signorelli was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, officials said. She also had open warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Brown was charged with petit larceny, officials said. She also had open warrants for grand larceny in the third and fourth degrees along with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and petit larceny.