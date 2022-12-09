HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13.

NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage at the 2 p.m. show Tuesday.

In addition to performing at Radio City and sharing the stage with the world-famous Rockettes, the dancers will also partake in a master class led by a Rockette in the rehearsal hall after the show.

In a statement from the North Shore Dance Director, Stephanie Minnigan told PIX11 News:

We are beyond excited to offer this opportunity to our young dancers and thank you Radio City for this remarkable experience. This is bound to be one of the most memorable highlights of these young dancers life.