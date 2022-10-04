EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island father who was shot and killed while visiting his son at college has now been identified by investigators. Paul Kutz, 53, of East Northport, was hit by gunfire in the chest and torso in the lobby at his hotel in Poughkeepsie at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

They said that two homeless men who were staying at the hotel ended up in some sort of dispute that resulted in shots fired, and some of those shots fatally hit Kutz.

Now, people who knew the man who was a father, husband, little league coach, accountant, and reliable neighbor, try to cope with his loss.

“His family is destroyed, for no reason,” said Joseph Farrell, who’s lived next-door to the Kutz family for 20 years.

At the home here, people stopped by, or sent care packages to the family throughout the day, as they mourn, and the community mourns with them.

Erik Jensen lives on the other side of the Kutz family’s home.

“His family, his wife, and his kids were everything to him,” Jensen said. “Just living next to him, I could tell he was an amazing father. He was always with his kids.”

To be with his son is why Kutz had been at the hotel in Poughkeepsie where he got shot. It’s near Marist College, where Kutz was visiting for “Family Weekend,” an event for relatives to spend time on campus.

The college issued a statement on Monday about the tragedy, which read in part, “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community.”

Joseph Farrell, the next door neighbor, said that the void left in the wake of this tragedy is palpable.

“Now he has three kids and a wife without a dad,” Farrell said. “I see them out here all the time,” he continued, choking back tears. “An absolute shame.”

Police took two men into custody minutes after the shooting. Investigators said that suspects Roy Johnson, 35, and Devin Taylor, 26, do not know Paul Kutz. Police also said that Kutz was a random target.

The two suspects are awaiting arraignment in the Dutchess County Jail.

According to law enforcement officials, the men also had instructions on bomb-making, and had bomb-making materials in their room. Both had criminal histories, police said.

Even though both suspects have been identified as homeless, local homeless services agencies have said that they were not using the hotel where the shooting occurred as a facility to house people experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, at the home of the man who lost his life in the lobby of the hotel where gunshots rang out, people grieve about a life lost.

“A piece of our neighborhood, gone, for nothing,” Farrell said. “Paul was a great guy,” he continued. “I’m gonna miss seeing his face.”