LEVOTTOWN, NY (PIX11) — A 91-year-old crossing guard who’s kept generations of student safe in Nassau County is retiring, local officials said.

Louise Kobs has helped people safely cross streets for 41 years. She was greeted with hugs and flowers at the intersection of Violet Lane and Orchid Road on Tuesday. Kobs said she’ll miss the job and “the joy of being with children.”

“I love them,” she said. “I see them all grow up, day after day, years, and then they come back to me in their cars and say ‘you crossed me many years ago’ and that’s a great feeling.”

What’s next for her? Sleeping in each morning.