LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three people, including an 11-year-old child, were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Holbrook, police said.

Emanuel Dandrea, 74, was driving an SUV on Veterans Memorial Highway around 1:20 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn toward southbound Coates Avenue and collided with a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on the highway, according to authorities.

The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Alaaeldien Elfaham, of Deer Park, and Dandrea were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

11-year-old Alanna Lika, of Holbrook, who was a passenger in the SUV, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she died from her injuries, police said. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities considered life-threatening.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854- 8552.