HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people, at least two of them teenagers, were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night on Long Island, according to authorities.

The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said.

First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the driver plus two passengers — dead at the scene.

Officials identified the driver as 16-year-old Holtsville boy Cem Gunes. Police also identified one of the passengers as Taylor Beltramini, a 17-year-old girl from Moriches. Authorities had not determined the identity of the second passenger, a male, as of early Thursday.

The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check amid an investigation into the cause of the crash, police said.

Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.