LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— An alleged drug-carrying-suspect who was threatening passengers on a local bus injured a Long Island cop while resisting arrest Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred after Quanmik Wells, 32, and Kiara Cooper, 22, got into a fight with two female passengers aboard the bus at the intersection of West Merrick Road and Arlington Avenue in Valley Steam at around 3:15 p.m., police said.

Cook, a Queens resident, allegedly pulled a knife during the dispute and was arrested after passengers flagged down police. While the officer was arresting Wells, he became combative and injured the cop, police said.

The officer suffered lacerations, swelling, and substantial pain in his right hand. He was treated at a local hospital.

While in custody, police found Wells, a Brooklyn resident, with 41 plastic capsules containing a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, officials said.

Cooper’s son, 6, was present during the altercation and was released into the custody of a family member.

Cooper is charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Wells is charged with assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.