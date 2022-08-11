ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — An annual clam eating contest is taking place on Long Island this weekend. This year the proceeds will be going to the family of a 7-month-old baby boy battling a rare form of cancer.

The clam eating contest will take place at Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park on Sunday. Firefighters will compete in the contest at 1 p.m. and the public will compete at 2:30 p.m.

Peter’s Clam Bar has been hosting the clam eating contest for eight years.

