LAKE RONKONKOMA, L.I. (PIX11) — A Long Island chiropractor is accused of groping his patients, according to officials.

Ronald Bernandini, 65, from Smithtown was charged with four counts of forcible touching on Friday, police said.

Bernardini allegedly touched at least three female patients inappropriately during their appointments at Lake Chiropractic on Portion Road between 2021 and 2022, police said.

Three victims came forward after Bernandini was arrested in October for sexually abusing a teenager at his practice, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they could be a victim of Bernandini to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.