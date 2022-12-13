FARMINGVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island cat is being reunited with her family, 10 years after she went missing, town officials said Wednesday.

A good Samaritan found Mimi, according to the Town of Brookhaven. After caring for her and feeding her for three months, the good Samaritan brought Mimi to the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

A shelter vet tech found Mimi had a microchip. She was traced to a family in East Setauket.

The owners, who’d since moved to Spain with their three other cats, couldn’t believe the news, according to Brookhaven officials. They didn’t think Mimi would ever be found.

The owners are working with an animal transport company to have Mimi flown to Spain for a reunion.